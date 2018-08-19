Police investigate rash of burglaries across New Castle County

A handful of businesses were burglarized early Sunday morning and Delaware State Police officials are trying to figure out who is behind the crime spree.In a 19 minute span, two men hit five businesses on Naamans Road in Wilmington and made off with prescription drugs and $36,000 dollars worth of cell phones.Just after 3 a.m., they broke into a Rite Aid then a Walgreens, a Verizon Store and a CVS.An hour and 20 minutes later, the suspects hit the AT&T Wireless on the 3100 block of Fashion Center Boulevard in Newark.------