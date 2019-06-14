Police investigate reported abduction in Upper Merion

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into a reported abduction in Montgomery County.It started on the 100 block of Colonial Place in Upper Merion Township around 11 p.m. Thursday.Detectives said a woman called police to them her wife had been abducted by several men who were driving two SUVs.She told police they forced her wife into one of the vehicles and drove away.The woman got in her car and followed the suspects. She gave the police their updated locations.An Upper Merion Township police vehicle was able to catch up to them on I-76. They travelled into Philadelphia, so the Philadelphia Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police were called for assistance.The vehicles eventually turned onto Ridge Avenue, where police were able to get the witness to pull over.The two other vehicles, however, could not be located.The caller could not say who the men were or why they would want to abduct her wife.Police said she did not see any weapons, but it was implied that they had guns.She was taken to the Upper Merion Police Department for a statement.A few hours later, detectives made contact by phone with the wife and she was located by police.Authorities said she was not harmed.Police have not made any arrests, but do not believe there is any danger to the public. They said it appears the victim was targeted.Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department at (610) 265-3232.