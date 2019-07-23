Philadelphia police investigate reported abduction of teen at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway into a reported abduction in Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of North 53rd Street in the city's Parkside section.

Police said three men took a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint.

Detectives are now talking to several people in connection with the kidnapping.

At this time, police have not released the boy's name or a picture.
