Police investigate reports of shots fired at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating reports that shots were fired inside the Lehigh Valley Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Reports of gunfire came in around 5 p.m. from the shopping complex in Whitehall Township.

Police conducted a store-by-store search of the mall.

There has been no word on any injuries or arrests.

Family members of two people inside the mall at the time told WFMZ-TV their relatives had to hide in the back of stores after they heard shots.

Witnesses tell WFMZ the shots were fired on the first floor of the mall.
