Police investigate road rage incident on I-95 in Tinicum Township.

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a road rage incident in Tinicum Township early Saturday morning.
Troopers from the Media barracks were dispatched to I-95 North after two vehicles were observed speeding down the highway, with one of the drivers possibly having discharged a firearm at the other.
Upon arrival, police found both vehicles stopped on the roadway.
A man, later identified as Carlos Eliut Ojeda-Cortes, remained at the scene and admitted to shooting at the other vehicle.
Ojeda-Cortes said the vehicle he shot at, a white 2013 Nissan Altima, was his and had been stolen from him.
The driver of the Altima fled the scene.
Carlos Eliut Ojeda-Cortes was arrested and faces charges of Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.
The incident remains under investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps