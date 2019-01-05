Police investigate road rage incident on I-95 in Tinicum Township.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a road rage incident in Tinicum Township early Saturday morning.Troopers from the Media barracks were dispatched to I-95 North after two vehicles were observed speeding down the highway, with one of the drivers possibly having discharged a firearm at the other.Upon arrival, police found both vehicles stopped on the roadway.A man, later identified as Carlos Eliut Ojeda-Cortes, remained at the scene and admitted to shooting at the other vehicle.Ojeda-Cortes said the vehicle he shot at, a white 2013 Nissan Altima, was his and had been stolen from him.The driver of the Altima fled the scene.Carlos Eliut Ojeda-Cortes was arrested and faces charges of Discharge of a Firearm Into an Occupied Structure, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.The incident remains under investigation.------