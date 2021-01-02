Police investigate robbery of 4 lottery machines at Sunoco in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the robbery of four lottery machines at a Sunoco Friday.
The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Ogontz Avenue.
Police say they responded to a report of two men using a sledgehammer breaking into lottery machines inside the gas station.
The men reportedly took the cash boxes from four machines, officials say.
No arrests have been made at this time.
