Police investigate robbery of 4 lottery machines at Sunoco in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the robbery of four lottery machines at a Sunoco Friday.

The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the 7400 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police say they responded to a report of two men using a sledgehammer breaking into lottery machines inside the gas station.

The men reportedly took the cash boxes from four machines, officials say.

No arrests have been made at this time.
