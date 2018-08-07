Police investigate several burglaries in Lower Merion

There have been seven burglaries in just the last week, and Tuesday evening, residents are urged to take extra precautions.The recent Burglaries have happened in Bala Cynwyd, Wynnewood, Ardmore, and others in Montgomery County.At all times neighbors in Lower Merion Township are advised to keep their homes locked, that means windows included.But right now Police Superintendent Mike McGrath says extra caution needs to be taken.He says it's likely the suspect or suspects behind these burglaries are desperate."A lot of times its drug-fueled someone is hitting a house because they're feeding their habit and they need the constant income," said Superintendent McGrath.McGrath says since the beginning of July they've had nine burglaries in the Township.A map shows seven of the nine have happened just last week from July 28 - August 3rd.They're happening at various times, including right in the middle of the day.But there's one common theme, no one is home.McGrath says to combat this, try and make it look like you're home.You can also let police know if you're going to be out of town long term."Give them your address and let them know you're going to be away typically, you'll get some extra patrols on your block," said Superintendent McGrath.Police say in all of these burglaries, once the suspects got inside they got the first things they could get their hands on, that meant electronics, laptops, and tablets.But in one case the homeowners' guns were stolen.Action News spoke with Angela Burdo.She's a caregiver to a senior citizen in Wynnewood near one of the break-ins.She says she knows anyone can become a victim."What I do when I'm here myself, I lock the door when I'm in there. When I leave I lock the door," said Burdo.She hopes whoever is doing this will stop."People I don't know if they're desperate, crazy, it's scary it's not safe today," she said.The superintendent says in a lot of these cases neighbors saw someone who didn't belong on their neighbors' property but didn't want to bother the police.McGrath says please bother them. It might help make an arrest.------