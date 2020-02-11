West Chester University Police investigating on-campus sexual assault

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a sexual assault that happened early Sunday in a residence hall on the West Chester University campus, authorities said.The victim reported that there were two men involved in the assault.One of the suspects has been identified and the other has not, police said.The unknown suspect is described as a white man, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall with a stocky build and facial hair.Anyone with information relating to crime is encouraged to contact the West Chester University Police Department at 610-436-3311.