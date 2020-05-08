Police investigate shooting at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2 injured

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after reports of two people shot at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.Delaware State Police responded around 10:15 a.m. Friday to the cemetery on the 2400 block of Chesapeake City Road.Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims' conditions have not been released.According to police, the shots were reportedly fired from a wooded area next to the cemetery.Police are searching the area for the suspect. A heavy police presence could be seen around the cemetery.