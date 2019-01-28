Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Germantown.It happened around 5:40 p.m. on the 800 block of East Woodlawn Street, just above Chew Avenue.Police said upon arrival they found a shooting victim.The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center.Police said they are searching the area for a shooter, with much of their initial investigation centered around a car that was abandoned about a block away on the 5500 block of Boyer Street.At this time there is no word on a motive for the shooting.-----