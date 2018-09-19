Police investigate shooting inside Chester County retirement community

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a police search for gunman who fired inside of a West Chester retirement community, September 19, 2018

EAST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
There is a massive police response underway in Chester County, searching for a man suspected of a shooting at a retirement community Wednesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Bellingham Retirement Community at 1615 Boot Road in East Goshen Township.

Officials said it was there around 6:30 p.m. police responded for reports of shots fired.

Investigators said upon arrival police were informed that the shooter fled the scene and might be driving a van.

There are also reports that the same man might have shot up a home in the Greater Downingtown Area.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for details.***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingnursing home
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
Teen sought in broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Gunman dead, 3 injured after shooting at Western Pa. courthouse, officials say
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
Firefighters battle building blaze in Tacony
Show More
Suspect arrested in murder of man left at side of road in Oxford
Local companies generously support Day of Giving
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Teen injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia
Police: Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County
More News