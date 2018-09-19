Police investigate shooting inside Chester County retirement community

There is a massive police response underway in Chester County, searching for a man suspected of a shooting at a retirement community Wednesday night.Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Bellingham Retirement Community at 1615 Boot Road in East Goshen Township.Officials said it was there around 6:30 p.m. police responded for reports of shots fired.Investigators said upon arrival police were informed that the shooter fled the scene and might be driving a van.There are also reports that the same man might have shot up a home in the Greater Downingtown Area.------