Police investigate shooting of a homeless man by off duty police officer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investing a shooting of a homeless man by an off duty police officer in South Philadelphia Saturday.The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of South 7th Street.Police say a homeless man believed to be in his fifties, reportedly approached the off duty officer with a pair of scissors. The officer fired, hitting the man in the chest, pelvis, and left arm.Police took the man whose identity is unknown, to Jefferson Hospital. No word yet on his condition.The officer involved in this incident was unharmed.