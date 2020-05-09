Police investigate shooting of a homeless man by off duty police officer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investing a shooting of a homeless man by an off duty police officer in South Philadelphia Saturday.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of South 7th Street.

Police say a homeless man believed to be in his fifties, reportedly approached the off duty officer with a pair of scissors. The officer fired, hitting the man in the chest, pelvis, and left arm.

Police took the man whose identity is unknown, to Jefferson Hospital. No word yet on his condition.

The officer involved in this incident was unharmed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacrime
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 kids, teen die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Delco barber shop owner protests order to remain closed
Trenton easing curfew hours; 166 more COVID-19 deaths in NJ
40 shots fired in Holmesburg killing teen: Police
Chester County begins antibody testing for front line employees
FDA authorizes 1st antigen test with rapid results
Woman killed, gunman dead in shooting at Delaware cemetery
Show More
Little Richard, rock 'n' roll pioneer, dead at 87
Music exec Andre Harrell dies at 59
AccuWeather: Milder Sunday
Pa. allows for some dental procedures, but not routine cleanings
Masks required for passengers at Philadelphia International Airport
More TOP STORIES News