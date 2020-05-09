Man critical after off-duty Philadelphia police officer fires personal firearm multiple times

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in South Philadelphia Saturday night.Investigators said a plain-clothed, off-duty Philadelphia Police Officer fired his personal weapon at a man on the 2500 block of South 7th Street around 5:45 p.m.Police said the off-duty officer was in the neighborhood visiting friends when he heard something outside."He and his friends heard some commotion outside and the sound of glass breaking," said Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew.Kinebrew said the victim is around 60-years-old and was breaking glass items in a recycling bin, dumping the contents over and breaking some of the items.Police said the man then became aggressive, flashing a pair of scissors at the 17th District officer, who has been serving for three years."The officer did identify himself as a police officer, the male swung at the officer several times, the officer did charge his privately owned semi-automatic 9 mm firearm," said Kinebrew.Officials said the off-duty officer fired his gun at least 4 times, striking the man three times, in the left wrist, left side of the chest, and left leg."I was right over here when it happened, and I ran inside, and then I went down to see what happened," said Mark Semeriglia, from South Philadelphia. "I see the guy laying down on the ground."Neighbors say the man is homeless and is well known in the neighborhood, however, police have not confirmed that information."Homeless guy, you see him all over, he never really bothers anybody," said Kai a neighbor who said he heard the shots fired.Police said the man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.Officials said the officer was not hurt in the incident.Police said Internal Affairs and the officer-involved shooting investigations unit will now take over the investigation of this incident.