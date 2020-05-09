Police investigate shooting of a man by off duty police officer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investing a shooting of a man by an off duty police officer in South Philadelphia Saturday.The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 2500 block of South 7th Street.Police say the man believed to be 60-years-old, who neighbors believe to be homeless, reportedly approached the off duty officer with a pair of scissors.The officer fired, hitting the man three times in the chest, pelvis, and left arm, police confirm.Police took the man whose identity is unknown, to Jefferson Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.The officer involved in this incident was unharmed.