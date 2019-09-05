Police investigate string of car break-ins in Robbinsville, New Jersey

ROBBINSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Robbinsville, New Jersey are investigating a series of car break-ins that happened earlier this week.According to police, cash was stolen from several vehicles during the overnight hours on Tuesday. In one case, police said a vehicle was stolen.The incidents are in an area of Town Center:- The Lofts parking lot at 2350 Route 33- The first block of North Commerce Square- Union Street, near Robbinsville Edinburg Road- The 900 Block of Robbinsville Edinburg Road- The 100 Block of Heritage Street- The 1200 Block of Park StreetAnyone who may have surveillance cameras in the area is asked to contact police.Residents are reminded to always remove their key fobs from all vehicles and lock their car doors at all times.