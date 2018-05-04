Police investigate toddler death in Somerton

Police say a 2-year-old girl was found dead inside a house in Philadelphia's Somerton neighborhood.

Officers responded before 6 p.m. Friday on the 10000 block of Wilbur Street.

Neighbors reacted with horror at the news a 2-year-old girl had died inside her family's home.

"My God," said one neighbor.

Detectives are investigating the scene where police found the toddler unresponsive on the second floor just before 6 pm. She was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after.

The mother is being questioned by investigators.

"I hurt. It's a baby."

This neighbor who asked not to be identified is not surprised.

She says the mother has a history of mental illness and was recently hospitalized for it until her husband brought her home.

Police are not calling this death a homicide at this time.

"The husband he want her home. I beg him. I say leave her. Leave her. Please leave her but he don't leave her. She come home and the baby dead, " a neighbor said.

A search warrant has been obtained, and criminal investigators are inside the house, combing for evidence.

