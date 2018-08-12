Police investigate triple shooting in East Oak Lane

By
EAST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left at least three people injured in East Oak Lane Sunday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of North 10th Street and 66th Avenue.

Police said at least three people were shot at that location.

According to investigators, a man who was shot in the chest was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he's listed in critical condition.

Police said a second victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the arm and a third victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the leg. They are both currently listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

There is no word if any arrests have been made.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsgunsgun violenceshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
Man shot and killed on front lawn in Woodbury
Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Escaped Cumberland County prisoner captured in Baltimore
White nationalists gather outside White House on anniversary of deadly Charlottesville rally
Police shooting rallies, victim memorial held in Allentown following police shooting
AccuWeather: Flood risk returns
Bucks County sees flash flooding after heavy rains fall throughout the area
Show More
100-year-old veteran gives advice for living a long life
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a man and woman injured
School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike, no serious injuries
Philly Free Streets, a fun day for families on Broad Street
More News