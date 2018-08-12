Police investigate triple shooting in East Oak Lane

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that has left at least three people injured in East Oak Lane Sunday night.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of North 10th Street and 66th Avenue.Police said at least three people were shot at that location.According to investigators, a man who was shot in the chest was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he's listed in critical condition.Police said a second victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the arm and a third victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the leg. They are both currently listed in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.There is no word if any arrests have been made.------