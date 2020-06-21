Triple shooting in West Philadelphia; one man shot three times in neck, shoulder and elbow: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ithan Street.

Police say three men were shot and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by private auto.

A 23-year-old-man was shot once in the left arm. Another man was shot three times in the neck, right shoulder and right elbow.

Another man was shot twice police say. All three victims whose identity remains unknown are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 Trump staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Tulsa
Brian Taff speaks with VP Mike Pence on Black Lives Matter movement
Body of missing woman found under rubble of home after friend charged
Gym reopening order declined amid challenge to NJ governor
2 Center City stores hit by looters burglarized again
Amateur boxer possibly targeted in Ogontz fatal shooting: Police
Philadelphia, suburbs moving to 'green phase' next week
Show More
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, but without fans; Tiz The Law wins
2nd ex-officer charged in Floyd's death released from jail
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Barr: Trump has removed top federal prosecutor in Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News