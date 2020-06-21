Triple shooting in West Philadelphia; one man shot three times in neck, shoulder and elbow: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday.The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ithan Street.Police say three men were shot and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by private auto.A 23-year-old-man was shot once in the left arm. Another man was shot three times in the neck, right shoulder and right elbow.Another man was shot twice police say. All three victims whose identity remains unknown are in stable condition.No arrests have been made at this time.