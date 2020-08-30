Police investigate two separate shootings in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gun violence continues for another weekend in Philadelphia, as police investigate two separate shootings Saturday in North Philadelphia.

The first shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Somerset and Stillman Streets.

Police say a man was shot in the stomach. He was brought by private vehicle to Temple University listed in critical condition.

The second shooting being investigated occurred around 10 p.m. near the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Police say a man was shot and wounded. He was taken by private auto to Temple University Hospital also listed in critical condition.

No word on any arrests, in either shooting at this time.
