Police investigate video of brawl on SEPTA train

SEPTA police know a brutal beating happened on one of their subway trains, thanks to a video posted on social media.Now they're hoping the public can help them figure out when it happened, and who was involved."We have very little information. We don't know when it happened, we don't know where it happened except on a Broad Street Line car," said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel.The 57-second video starts with what police believe are school age teens pushing and shoving as an adult in a yellow vest tries to defuse the situation.Seconds later two males, one in a white shirt, confront one another with fists. Others join in, and eventually the melee picks up at the far end of the car.There is a pummeling that continues for almost 30 seconds.SEPTA hopes someone will tell the agency exactly when this occurred so investigators can search train car video. That video could help identify those involved.Police want to solve this case before things get out of hand."Little fights become big fights, become stabbings and shootings, so the goal is to prevent a conflict from getting bigger, from becoming a neighborhood incident, a multi-family incident," said Nestel.If you have any information, call SEPTA police.------