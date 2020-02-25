Philadelphia Police investigating assault by group of juveniles in Center City

Officers were called to 16th Street between Market and Chestnut around 6:41 p.m.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: mob of kids fighting on 16th and Chestnut last night. Police say female received lacerations to the face. They are looking for suspects tonight. @6abc pic.twitter.com/JRUKA3HOx2— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) February 25, 2020
Viewer Bridgitt Bennett sent Action News a video that shows more than a dozen kids pushing and shoving each other as they moved south along 16th Street.
"I hear like a commotion and I just see like, a squad of kids running down 16th Street and a couple of scuffles broke out and they were fighting each other," said Bennett.
Police tell Action News that one female suffered lacerations to her face. The Central Detectives Division is investigating.
Officers responded to two similar incidents last November where a motorist was beaten up on 15th and Chesnut streets and a different melee unfolded on Chesnut near 15th Street.