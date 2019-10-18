WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A street in Lehigh County was closed Friday morning as police investigated a homicide.
Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Whitehall Township.
Police were seen going in and out of a home and remained on scene for several hours.
Robert Masterson, 78, of Bath, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the cause and manner of death are pending.
Police investigating homicide in Whitehall Township
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More