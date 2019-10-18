Police investigating homicide in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A street in Lehigh County was closed Friday morning as police investigated a homicide.Authorities said the shooting happened at about 4:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Whitehall Township.Police were seen going in and out of a home and remained on scene for several hours.Robert Masterson, 78, of Bath, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the cause and manner of death are pending.