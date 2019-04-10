CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County are investigating an incident that left a baby injured on Wednesday.
Chopper 6 was over the Devon Green Condominium apartments in the 400 block of West Conestoga Road.
We're told a baby was injured in the bathtub and was taken to the hospital.
We don't know how seriously the baby was injured.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Police investigating injury of baby in Chester County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More