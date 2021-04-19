Police investigating shooting at Cherry Hill, NJ motel

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating a shooting at a motel on Sunday night.It happened around 6 p.m. at the Express Inn Motel on Rt. 38, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.Investigators say the 34-year-old male victim was found suffering from a gunshot. He was rushed to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office at 856-676-8175 or Cherry Hill Police Det. Kristina Grimaldi at 856-432-8835.