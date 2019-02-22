Police investigating string of sex assaults in South Philly

Police say they are investigating five recent sexual assaults in South Philly. Bob Brooks has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say they are investigating at least eight sexual assaults in South Philly.

The most recent incident was reported in the 1900 block of Bancroft Street. Police say a woman was raped overnight.

But this was just one of two incidents. Police say there was also an attempted sexual assault not far away in the 700 block of Kater Street.

Again, detectives believe these are just two of the eight recent attacks on women that have recently happened.



Action News spoke with a neighbor who says she's fed up with hearing about these kinds of crimes.

"I don't think it's on women or survivors to do something different. That's not the behavior that needs to change. The behavior that needs to change is the way we educate our children and or men as we grow up," said Ann MacMullan of South Philadelphia.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
