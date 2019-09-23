Police investigating two major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan -- Police are investigating two major jewelry thefts at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, the same building that houses the president's New York City home.

Two women who live there tell police that jewelry went missing from their apartments while they were on vacation.

A 33-year-old says jewelry worth $117,000 disappeared some time earlier this month. A 69-year-old says jewelry worth $230,000 went missing sometime between June and September.

Detectives say there was no sign of a break-in at either apartment.

Police are currently investigating.

It is unclear at this time if one person is responsible, or if there are several thieves.
