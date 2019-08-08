Police investigating YouTuber Brooke Houts for alleged animal abuse caught on camera

LOS ANGELES -- A YouTuber is under investigation for possible animal abuse after unedited footage of a prank video appeared to show her hitting and spitting on her dog.

Los Angeles police said Thursday the department is investigating Brooke Houts for possible animal abuse.

The video seemingly shows Houts yelling, smacking and spitting in her dog's face while she's talking. The unedited version of the video was accidentally uploaded to her YouTube channel, which has more than 330,000 YouTube subscribers, earlier this week and taken down shortly after.

Houts said the footage of her and her dog, which is still in training, is not an accurate representation of her "bubbly, happy-go-lucky" personality.

She issued an apology on Twitter, acknowledging she should have reacted differently but said, "I am NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape, or form."

Houts added her dog was not injured in the incident.



The prank video and unedited version appeared to have been removed from YouTube, while her Instagram page was also seemingly deleted.

Her statement on Twitter received tens of thousands of comments, including most users condemning Houts' actions.





Houts also received backlash form Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., who has an animal advocacy foundation.



This is a developing story and will be updated.
