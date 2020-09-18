Murder suspect arrested after standoff with police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police in the 39th district were involved in a barricade with a suspect Friday in North Philadelphia .

Police attempted to take a homicide suspect into custody just before 6:00 p.m. and after a brief foot chase, the suspect entered a property on the 1400 block of W. Clearfield Street.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 5'7 in height wearing a black shirt and black pants wanted for homicide.

SWAT was called in after officials called the incident a barricade. The man made his way on to the roof of the property.

He was taken into custody just before 7:30 p.m. No info on the homicide he is wanted for.
