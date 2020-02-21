Police-involved shooting in Doylestown following shelter-in-place

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania -- The Bucks County District Attorney's office is investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Thursday night in Doylestown Township.

Police responded at 9:00 p.m. to the area of Shady Retreat Road and Limekiln Road for what authorities say began as a barricade situation.

Shortly thereafter, nearby residents were asked to shelter-in-place.

Video from Chopper 6 shows medics surrounding a shirtless man on the front yard of a home who was eventually taken by ambulance from the scene.

At 10:30 p.m. that shelter-in-place order was lifted.

Just before midnight authorities said that was in fact a police-involved shooting.

It's not clear if the suspect fired a weapon at police.

We don't yet know which police agency was involved in the shooting.

The person shot by police is hospitalized, but authorities have not released his condition.

The District Attorney's office did say that no police officers were injured.
