Police-involved shooting injures man in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday.It happened just after midnight near the intersection of 11th and Walnut Streets.Police said a suspicious car was running but parked, partially on the curb, near the intersection.Investigators said officers approached the car to speak with the sole occupant, a 21-year-old male.According to authorities one of the officers fired their department-issued firearm, striking the suspect.Officers then took the suspect into custody and rendered first aid prior to the arrival of paramedics.The suspect was transported to the hospital in stable condition.Police said a firearm was recovered from the suspect and charges are pending at this time.The police officer was not injured in the incidentAccording to police, the investigation is ongoing.This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, the Office of Professional Standards and the Delaware Department of Justice.