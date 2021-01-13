police-involved shooting

New Castle County officers shoot and kill driver who was speeding towards them: Police

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities said police officers shot and killed a driver who was speeding towards them early Wednesday morning in Wilmington, Delaware.

New Castle County police said the officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle around 1:10 a.m. near Rosemont Avenue and East 24th Street.

When the officers approached the vehicle, police said the driver took off and fled down a dead-end street.

Police said the driver then made a U-turn and began driving at a high rate of speed directly at the officers.

That's when, police said, the officers fired their weapons striking the driver.

The officers, along with emergency medical personnel who soon arrived, rendered first aid. However, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked contact the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit at (302) 395-8110 or by calling the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.
