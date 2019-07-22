Shooting on Walt Whitman Bridge

By
A police-involved shooting on the Walt Whitman Bridge left the eastbound lanes temporarily shut down early Monday morning.

The shooting involved at least one officer from the Delaware River Port Authority, according to Philadelphia Police.

Philadelphia Police responded to assist DRPA.

You could see a bus sitting on the outer barrier of the bridge as authorities gathered evidence.

The shooting happened around 12:45am.

Philadelphia Police are saying a suspect was shot and taken by a medic to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

There are no reports of serious injuries to police.

The investigation continues.

We will post more information when it becomes available.
