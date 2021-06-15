Philadelphia officer shoots 2 armed men after hearing gunshots in West Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer opened fire on two armed men in West Mount Airy on Monday night, authorities said.The two men, ages 18 and 23, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt in the incident, police said.Officers recovered two weapons, a semi-automatic rifle and a semi-automatic handgun, which investigators photographed for evidence.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were on the 300 block of Glen Echo Road in reference to an ongoing domestic assault allegation.An officer was standing on the front porch with two members of the household when police said the officer heard gunshots.Neighbors also heard the gunshots."I thought someone was shooting off fireworks early," said neighbor Robert Parker."I thought it was firecrackers, and my wife said it was gunshots," said neighbor Al Roseman.The officer escorted the residents inside the home and took cover.Simultaneously, two additional officers exited the front door and believed they heard two more gunshots.The officers saw two men coming down the street.Police said one of the men was holding a semi-automatic rifle and the other was holding a semi-automatic handgun.One of the officers fired at the two men as they walked toward officers."One of at least three 14th district officers who were on the porch taking the complaint discharged their weapon multiple times in the direction of these two individuals, fearing that they were firing shots in their direction," according to Sgt. Eric Gripp.One of the men was grazed in the face, the other was hit in the leg.Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw responded to the scene following the shooting."I was very surprised for the neighborhood that they were walking down the street with firearms, discharging them," Parker said."This is very early on in this investigation. We're not entirely sure what was the genesis of all this; right now, we're very fortunate that police officers weren't injured, and the individuals, who were both carrying weapons and who also are being held in custody right now, we're grateful their injuries weren't worse," Gripp said.Both weapons were recovered on the scene