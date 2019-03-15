Police-involved shooting under investigation in Trenton

TRENTON (WPVI) -- A police-involved shooting is under investigation in Trenton, New Jersey.Though both New Jersey State Police and city police are being tight-lipped on the details, Action News has learned a Trenton officer was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton for evaluation.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday along the 600 block of North Olden Avenue, not far from St. Joseph's Church.Police have taped off the area as they focus their efforts on the steps of a residence.Authorities have not commented on the condition of the suspect.The incident is under investigation by state police and the New Jersey Department of Criminal Justice.