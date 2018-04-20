Police K-9 injured during arrest in Upper Darby

Pictured: Kenyon Gilmore after his arrest on April 20, 2018.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
A police K-9 was injured during an arrest in Upper Darby, Pa. on Friday morning.

The U.S. Marshal's office said the fugitive task force was trying to arrest Kenyon Gilmore in the 200 block of South Fairview Avenue.

Gilmore apparently fled into a basement in an attempt to escape through a rear exit, the Marshals said, but was unsuccessful.

He refused to come out, authorities say, so an Upper Darby Police K-9 team was called.

The police dog was sent into the basement and Gilmore allegedly put up a fight, injuring the dog in the mouth.

Officers and Marshals entered and took Gilmore into custody.

The K9 was treated for its injuries.

Gilmore was wanted out of Richmond County Ga. for armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfugitivek-9Upper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News