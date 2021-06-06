k-9

Police K-9 killed, 2 officers injured after suspect's ambush in Massachusetts

By Ivan Pereira
EMBED <>More Videos

Police K-9 killed, 2 officers injured after suspect's ambush

BRAINTREE, Mass. -- A police K-9 was killed and two officers were injured during a firefight with a suspect after a 911 call was made about a domestic dispute Friday afternoon in Braintree, Massachusetts.

The suspect was killed during the incident, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office.

The incident began around 1 p.m. at Braintree Village apartments off Commercial Street and McCusker Drive, where the police received a phone call for a domestic disturbance, the DA's office said.

The 911 caller informed the officers that the suspect fled into nearby woods with multiple firearms.

Several officers went into the woods and were led by a police K-9, according to the DA's office. The suspect, Andrew Homen, 34, opened fire and the officers returned shots, the DA said.

"I could hear the police yelling at someone, 'Get down, get down.' and I could hear him saying, 'What did I do?'," Robert Cooke, an eyewitness, told ABC affiliate WCVB.

Kitt, the police dog, was killed in the crossfire and two unidentified officers were shot, according to the DA's office. Homen was also killed in the firefight, the DA's office said.

The wounded officers were transported to area hospitals and underwent surgery, but police said their prognosis were good.

Kitt, a 12-year veteran of the force, was carted out with an American flag draped over the canine's body to a saluting group of officers. The police honored Kitt's life with a tweet later in the evening.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massachusettspolice shootingk 9dogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
K-9
Newborn puppies to become search and detection dogs
Chester Co. seeks name suggestions for new K9s
Storytime with Police K-9 connects community in quarantine
Retiring K9 cop gets heartwarming radio sendoff following last shift
TOP STORIES
Bucks County student killed in crash hours after attending prom
AccuWeather: Temps in the 90s again; heat advisory in effect
Family wants justice after Dunkin' manager killed: 'This didn't have to happen'
Officials: 4 fires on property of McNeal Mansion; main building not impacted
Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Be Kind: NJ 8-year-old donates hair for good cause
Show More
As heat advisory remains in effect, residents try to keep cool
1 dead following Quakertown crash
Officials: 2 trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing 38
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
76ers fall to 0-1 in the series after losing to Hawks in Game 1
More TOP STORIES News