Police kill barricaded gunman who shot Pennsylvania state police trooper

ELKLAND, Pennsylvania -- A gunman who barricaded himself inside his house after shooting a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was shot and killed early Wednesday after a 14-hour standoff, authorities said.

The man fired at troopers numerous times throughout the standoff in rural northern Pennsylvania and refused their attempts to get him to surrender, state police said. Police shot and killed him around 2 a.m., they said.

The man's name was not immediately released.



Troopers had been conducting a welfare check at the home in Nelson Township, in Tioga County, when they were met with gunfire, officials said.

One trooper was shot and was airlifted out. He was listed in stable condition Wednesday morning.

A second trooper suffered a leg injury. He was treated and released, authorities said.

The state police's Special Emergency Response Team swarmed the scene as the gunman barricaded himself inside.



Three troopers had gone to the home after a person who has regular contact with the resident called to say the resident had been out of touch for several weeks, authorities said.

Troopers said they announced themselves, failed to get a response and then entered through an unlocked door. They called out again, they said, and that's when a single shot was fired. The troopers retreated and requested backup, police said.

The shooting took place on a sparsely populated road just over the New York state line.
