Police: Knife-wielding man critically wounded by officer now facing charges

PHILADELPHIA -- Police say a man wielding a knife was shot and critically wounded by a police officer last week in west Philadelphia.

Police say officers responded Wednesday night to reports of a person with a weapon and a stabbing.

Officers said a man emerged from behind a large bush with a knife and advanced toward officers, refusing to drop the weapon.

An officer fired, hitting him in chest. He was taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

A steak knife with a five-inch blade was recovered. No stabbing victim was found.

Twenty-five-year-old Kaleb Belay faces aggravated assault and weapon charges.

Defense attorney Simon Haileab said Sunday he was seeking video of the shooting. He said Belay has not been able to give his own account of the shooting.
