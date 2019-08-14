Police locate former Philadelphia NAACP treasurer who was reported missing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say they have located the former treasurer of the Philadelphia NAACP who was reported missing earlier this month.Philadelphia Police say Manuel Smith Sr., 58, was reported missing after last being seen around 4:30 p.m. on August 8 on the 100 block of North Peach Street.Smith did not report to work for days, and there was additional concern since he suffers from diabetes, police said.Wednesday afternoon, police said they located Smith. No other details have been released.