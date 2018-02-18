Police locate missing woman with dementia

UPDATE: Authorities report that Nancy Johnson has been located and is in good health.The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 73-year-old woman who was diagnosed with dementia.Police say Nancy Johnson was last seen on the 8500 block of Temple Road at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.Johnson is described as 5'6 and 116 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green shirt, blue jeans, black Reebok sneakers and a black pocketbook.Police say she is known to frequent the areas of 1700 North 25th Street and the 2400 block of Chadwick.Anyone with information should contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911.------