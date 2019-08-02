Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. -- Police say they have located the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned on a porch in Upper Darby, Pa. earlier this week.

Upper Darby police tweeted the following on Friday afternoon:

A juvenile female has been identified as the mother of the abandoned child. The juvenile was offered help and charges are pending.

Great job to Detectives Silberstein and Thompson for their tireless efforts and all of the citizens that provided information.

The baby girl was released from the hospital Thursday and placed into the custody of CYS Foster Care.

According to police, the hours-old newborn baby girl was left abandoned on the 100 block of Englewood Road on Tuesday.

Resident Terrell Phillips says the baby was found wrapped in a little white blanket on a porch.

"I picked it up and as I picked it up the towel was unraveling and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it," said Phillips.

The baby was left on the porch of Phillips' neighbor, Tom Dailey, who was just getting home from work.

"He said, 'Mr. Tom, what is this?' And he says there's a baby here," recalled Dailey.

Tom says though his kids are grown he still remembers a thing or two.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
