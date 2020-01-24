Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police believe the man who held up a Center City deli is the same suspect who robbed a bank.Cameras caught the deli robbery in progress.Police say the man seen in the video robbed Old Nelson's Deli along 13 Street in Center City on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m.Deli Manager Sandy Yunitasari came face-to-face with the criminal.She says the man captured on store surveillance pretended to be a customer and brought a soda to the counter.But things quickly changed.He puts his hand in his pocket and pointed it towards her. She feared he had a gun and remembers vividly what he told her."'Give me the money,' and I said, 'I don't have money,' and he said 'open the register and give me all the money in the register.' I didn't do anything and he pressed the button," said Yunitasari.Police are not sure if the suspect had a gun, but say he got away with $60 and ran from the store.Police say the same a man targeted the Republic Bank on the 800 Block of Chestnut Street the next day.Investigators say on Thursday around 2:45 p.m. he walked into the bank, handed the teller a note and demanded cash. Once he got the money he ran from the scene.Deli employees believe it's the same man who robbed them."I want them arrested so I can have peace of mind. I go through fears every day," said deli owner Amanda Choi.Choi is advising all of her staff to be on alert and warns them to never fight back."My heart just stopped. I mean, I hear things happen around me but I thought it would never happen to my place," said Choi."Just give them whatever they want because your life is more important than money. You can't risk your life," said Yunitasari.The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6'3"-6'5" tall, slim build, with a mustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants, black skull cap, and white sneakers with red and black trim.He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.A reward is being offered for information leading to this subject's capture; tipsters can remain anonymous.