Police looking to ID children who broke into South Philadelphia Xfinity store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A burglary carried out by several young children was caught on camera in South Philadelphia.Video shows the group smashing through the front door of an Xfinity Store on the 1300 of South Columbus Boulevard the night of August 25.The group threw rocks and kicked the glass door.One of them even tried to smash through using a traffic cone.Once inside, police say the suspects removed several items and ran away.Anyone with information is asked to call police.