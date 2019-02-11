Philadelphia police looking to ID decomposed body of man

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a body that was found last year.

Police say the body of a man was found badly decomposed and partially skeletonized on August 9, 2018.

The man had numerous tattoos.

Police have created an artist rendering of what they believe the tattoos may have looked like in hopes of identifying the man.


According to investigators, the body was wrapped in two blankets, including a Philadelphia Eagles blanket and a pink blanket. Black and red Nike shoes were also found with the body.

Police say they also found a dark colored vest with red lining and a women's Timex watch with the victim.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
