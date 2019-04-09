Police: Man accidentally shoots himself inside Old City parking garage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accidentally shot himself inside a garage in the Old City section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened inside the parking garage located on the 500 block of Market Street on Monday night.

Police said a 23-year-old man, who has a permit to carry, accidentally shot himself in the left hand and leg.

Further details surrounding the shooting have not been made available.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he's listed in stable condition.
