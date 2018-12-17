Police: Man armed with sword holding officers at bay outside of Strawberry Mansion home

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man armed with sword holding officers at bay in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police said officers were chased out of a Strawberry Mansion home by a man with a sword Monday night.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street.

Police said they were responding to a 911 call regarding a person on narcotics.

Officers said the man was tazed with negative results.

Chopper 6 was overhead as officers assembled outside, attempting to regain access to the home.

A staging area was created at 30th and York streets as officers attend to the situation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbarricaded manswordphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Siblings remember plumber killed behind work van
Nursing home runs 'Adopt a Grandparent' program
No Affordable Care Act could cause chaos in healthcare
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Weather Moving In
Nick Foles to start for Eagles on Sunday against Texans
After win over Rams, what are Eagles playoff chances?
Multiple incidents of sexual assault reported at Sandals resorts
Show More
Man stopped from entering burning building
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Murphy says NJ Transits meets safety equipment deadline
Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol fired
8-year-old patient collects 900 toys for kids at A.I. duPont Hospital
More News