Philadelphia police said officers were chased out of a Strawberry Mansion home by a man with a sword Monday night.It happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street.Police said they were responding to a 911 call regarding a person on narcotics.Officers said the man was tazed with negative results.Chopper 6 was overhead as officers assembled outside, attempting to regain access to the home.A staging area was created at 30th and York streets as officers attend to the situation.------