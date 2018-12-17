PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police said officers were chased out of a Strawberry Mansion home by a man with a sword Monday night.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Myrtlewood Street.
Police said they were responding to a 911 call regarding a person on narcotics.
Officers said the man was tazed with negative results.
Chopper 6 was overhead as officers assembled outside, attempting to regain access to the home.
A staging area was created at 30th and York streets as officers attend to the situation.
