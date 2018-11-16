Police: Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (WPVI) --
A Delaware man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun during a road rage incident in Middletown.

Stanley Bates of Bear was taken into custody Thursday.

Authorities say he shot at 2 of the 3 vehicles on U-S 13, near Route 1.

A man in one of the vehicles approached Bates' car while they were stopped at a light.

Bates reportedly flashed his gun and the man walked away.

Police say Bates then fired 2 shots at the cars the man's friends were in while passing them on the shoulder.

Related Topics:
delaware newsroad ragearrestMiddletown
