Police: Man arrested after firing gun in road rage incident

A Delaware man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun during a road rage incident in Middletown.Stanley Bates of Bear was taken into custody Thursday.Authorities say he shot at 2 of the 3 vehicles on U-S 13, near Route 1.A man in one of the vehicles approached Bates' car while they were stopped at a light.Bates reportedly flashed his gun and the man walked away.Police say Bates then fired 2 shots at the cars the man's friends were in while passing them on the shoulder.