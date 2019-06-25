Police: Man arrested for alleged rape in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged rape in the Roxborough section on Monday night.

It happened on the 4600 block of Umbria Street.

Police say 28-year-old Michael Kaufman was arrested and charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, contact with minor and other related charges.

