Police: Man arrested for alleged rape in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged rape in the Roxborough section on Monday night.
It happened on the 4600 block of Umbria Street.
Police say 28-year-old Michael Kaufman was arrested and charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, contact with minor and other related charges.
