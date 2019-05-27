Police: Man arrested for shooting neighbor in Chester Heights

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man from Delaware County has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities say he shot his neighbor.Officers responded to the 100 block of Bishops Drive right around 3:30 a.m. in Chester Heights.Police say the 44-year-old victim had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.John Ballas, 49, was arrested at the scene.