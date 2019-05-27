Police: Man arrested for shooting neighbor in Chester Heights

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man from Delaware County has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities say he shot his neighbor.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Bishops Drive right around 3:30 a.m. in Chester Heights.

Police say the 44-year-old victim had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

John Ballas, 49, was arrested at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvania newscrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old child struck by car in Philly, police say
Rare 'fire rainbow' spotted at the Jersey Shore
3 hurt after driver hits several parked cars in Roxborough
Accuweather: Refreshing change for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend plans carry on despite rain in Philly
Teen seriously injured after double shooting in West Philly
Pa. has already seen yearly average of tornadoes
Show More
Laurel Hill Cemetery observes Memorial Day
Man killed in shark attack off Hawaii coast
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
3 firefighters rescued from burning Camden County home
28 shot, 5 killed in weekend gun violence in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News