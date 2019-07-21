Police: Man arrested for shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in the Lehigh Valley have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of an 11-year-old boy.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cesar Tomas Tavarez has been charged with attempted homicide after the shooting Friday in Reading.

Officers were called to the 100 block of West Oley Street.

The boy was reportedly shot while sitting in a vehicle.

The extent of the 11-year-old's injuries have not been released.
